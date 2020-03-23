DHEC receives medical supply shipment from Strategic National Stockpile

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – There is an urgent need for surgical masks and other medical supplies amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A surge in infections has caused a critical shortage of medical supplies like ventilators in many places.

According to a report from the Associated Press, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, promised over the weekend that medical supplies are about to start pouring in and will be “clearly directed to those hot spots that need it most.”

Meantime, health care workers say they are being asked to reuse and ration disposable masks and gloves.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says some much-needed equipment is on the way to South Carolina healthcare workers from the Strategic National Stockpile.

The agency received its first shipment last week, which included 55 pallets of N-95 masks, face shields, surgical masks, gowns and gloves.

DHEC says the equipment is being distributed to all 46 counties.