DHEC releases updated COVID-19 data after 5-day delay

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolina’s lead health agency has released updated COVID-19 data after a nearly week-long delay attributed to “extraordinary volume of testing data funneling into a single software system.”

SCDHEC Updated COVID-19 data:

Wednesday, January 26

4,085 new cases (2,962 confirmed, 1,123 probable)

19 new deaths (16 confirmed, 3 probable)

Tuesday, January 25

8,614 new cases (7,526 confirmed, 1,088 probable)

4 new deaths (2 confirmed, 2 probable)

Monday, January 24

9,612 new cases (8,482 confirmed, 1,130 probable)

1 new death (1 confirmed, 0 probable)

Sunday, January 23

22,419 new cases (19,383 confirmed, 3,036 probable)

14 new deaths (10 confirmed, 4 probable)

Saturday, January 22

16,947 new cases (13,391 confirmed, 3,556 probable)

10 new deaths (5 confirmed, 5 probable)

SCDHEC said they are not yet able to release percent positivity numbers due to still importing negative results into their system.

“We again apologize for these delays and appreciate all South Carolinians for their patience as we continue working to fix the processing issue and prevent future delays,” a SCDHEC tweet reads.