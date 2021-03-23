DHEC reminds residents to keep up with routine vaccinations

FILE – In this Dec. 29, 2020, file photo, Penny Cracas, with the Chester County, Pa., Health Department, fills a syringe with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before administering it to emergency medical workers and healthcare personnel at the Chester County Government Services Center in West Chester, Pa. President Joe Biden’s pledge that all U.S. adults will be eligible for coronavirus vaccines by May 1, 2021, is putting a new challenge in front of the nation. For that to happen, the federal government must deliver doses to hundreds of new vaccination sites and recruit more health care workers to administer the shots. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Tuesday is reminding residents to stay up to date on routine vaccinations, despite disruptions that may have been brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to DHEC, all adults should receive a seasonal flu shot, as well as “a booster for Tetanus and Diphtheria every 10 years and also include a vaccine containing Pertussis (“Tdap”) at least once if they haven’t received a dose of Tdap previously or if they don’t know their vaccine status.”

DHEC also says that “those born in 1957 or later who are not known to have immunity against measles should receive that vaccine, and those born in 1980 or later who are not known to be immune to Varicella (chickenpox) should be vaccinated as well.”

Beginning at age 50, DHEC recommends people receive the shingles vaccine.

People 65 and up should receive the pneumococcal pneumonia vaccines as well.

Up-to-date vaccinations are required at the beginning of each school year for students in school and child care.

DHEC says that “vaccination is one of the most successful public health interventions in reducing disease spread and preventing complications and even deaths from vaccine-preventable diseases.”