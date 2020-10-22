Health officials remind South Carolinians to safely celebrate Halloween and avoid COVID-19 transmission

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – State health officials are reminding South Carolinians to celebrate Halloween in a safe way to avoid contacting COVID-19.

While many traditional events have been cancelled this year, there are other ways to celebrate the spooky holiday while avoiding the scare of being exposed or spreading the virus.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control recommends outdoor, no-contact events that are low-risk for transmitting COVID-19.

Drive-through events, one-directional haunted trails, outdoor pumpkin patches and creative methods for handing out candy can be safe alternatives for celebrating.







“This isn’t the year for traditional trick-or-treating, haunted houses and costume parties,” said Dr. Michael Kacka, DHEC Physician and Chief Medical Officer. “COVID-19 continues to have a high prevalence across our state, and many traditional Halloween activities, unfortunately, are high-risk activities since they include close person-to-person contact and interaction with people outside of your household.”

DHEC recommends that anyone who chooses to take part in a social activity like Halloween celebrations should get tested afterward and also monitor for symptoms.

View DHEC’s COVID-19 Halloween safety tips at scdhec.gov/holidaytips. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provides Halloween guidance as well as activity risk levels here.

