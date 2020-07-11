DHEC reports COVID-19-related death of child as daily positive cases surpass 2,000

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Saturday 2,239 new cases of COVID-19 in SC, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 54,538.

This is the highest reported single-day total since the beginning of the pandemic in South Carolina.

DHEC also reported 18 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 940.

One of those deaths was a child under the age of 5 in the midlands.

“Today, we mourn the loss of one of our children to this virus. It is heart-wrenching to lose a child under any circumstances, and especially so during a time when we have all lost so much already,” said Dr. Joan Duwve, DHEC Public Health Director. “Our state is in a dire situation and we will continue to mourn the loss of parents, grandparents, children, friends and neighbors until each and every one of us steps up to do what is right, not just for ourselves but for others. No one is immune to this deadly disease, but we each have the power to impact the path this pandemic takes in South Carolina. Choosing to wear a mask and maintain physical distance today will not only help change the course of the pandemic in South Carolina, it will help save the lives of those around us.”

11 of the confirmed deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Aiken (1), Charleston (5), Dillon (1), Horry (2), Lexington (1), and Richland (1) counties, and five of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Horry (2), Lexington (1), Orangeburg (1), and Sumter (1) counties. One death occurred in a young adult from Horry (1), and one death occurred in a child from Chester (1) county.

New cases were reported in the following counties:

Abbeville (11), Aiken (34), Allendale (8), Anderson (42), Bamberg (11), Barnwell (14), Beaufort (105), Berkeley (76), Calhoun (16), Charleston (317), Cherokee (5), Chester (12), Chesterfield (5), Clarendon (16), Colleton (24), Darlington (17), Dillon (6), Dorchester (82), Edgefield (11), Fairfield (25), Florence (42), Georgetown (42), Greenville (279), Greenwood (69), Hampton (9), Horry (208), Jasper (10), Kershaw (12), Lancaster (21), Laurens (39), Lexington (81), Marion (5), Marlboro (1), McCormick (7), Newberry (17), Oconee (17), Orangeburg (64), Pickens (35), Richland (144), Saluda (13), Spartanburg (126), Sumter (58), Union (14), Williamsburg (11), York (78).

DHEC reports that 1,396 hospital beds are currently occupied by patients who have either tested positive, or are under investigation for, COVID-19. 171 of those patients are on ventilators.

Click here for additional details, including case numbers by zip code, a case count breakdown, and recovery rate.

Editor’s note: DHEC includes the following disclaimer in all of their COVID-19 related releases:

*As new information is provided to the department, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 map will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.