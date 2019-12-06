DHEC reports first death of person diagnosed with vaping related lung injury

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Services (DHEC) has reported the first death of a person who was recently diagnosed with E-cigarette, or vaping product related lung injury (EVALI) in the state.

According to DHEC, symptoms associated with EVALI include coughing, shortness of breath, chest pain, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, diarrhea, fever, chills, and weight loss.

Officials at the CDC believe that Vitamin E acetate, which is a thickening agent for some oils used in vaping products, could possibly be the common factor in reported cases of EVALI, according to Dr. Anna-Kathryn Rye Burch of DHEC.

State and local agencies are working together to learn more about the matter.

DHEC states that South Carolina currently has 35 confirmed cases of EVALI.

Information regarding EVALI in South Carolina is available on DHEC’s E-cigarettes, Vapes, and Other Tobacco Products web page

Officials recommend that everyone refrain from using any tobacco products.