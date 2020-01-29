DHEC: No confirmed cases of Coronavirus in the Carolinas

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) held a press conference to provide the public with information regarding the 2019 Novel Coronavirus on Wednesday.

DHEC said that they are “closely monitoring developments…both domestically and abroad”, but no cases have currently been identified in South Carolina.

Officials assured the public that although their ongoing goal is prevention, they are “taking proactive steps to be prepared for potential cases.”

DHEC remains in close contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and is staying up to date on “recommendations related to surveillance, evaluation, and response.”

As of now, DHEC has not advised of any additional precautions beyond everyday measures to prevent illnesses such as washing hands, covering coughs, disposing properly of contaminated items, and getting the flu vaccine.

Officials will continue to update the DHEC website as they learn more about the virus.

The Coronavirus originated in Wuhan, China. There are five confirmed cases in the U.S., the first of which was announced on January 21 in Washington state.