COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – State officials have released an annual Drug Overdose Deaths Statistical Report for South Carolina with findings showing a vast increase in drug overdose deaths in 2020.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), the total number of overdose deaths induced by opioids in the state from 2019 to 2020 increased by 59% – from 876 to 1,400.

The total of all drug overdoses increased by 53 percent across the state – from 1,131 to 1,734.

Note: Data includes people who died in the state, regardless of whether they were residents.

Nationally, data shows a 15.9% increase in drug overdose from September 2020 through September 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control and the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

“While we cannot directly correlate these overdose deaths to the stress and emotional toll these individuals may have experienced due to the COVID-19 pandemic, South Carolina’s overdose death data follows national trends that substance misuse has increased since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Public Health Director. “Mental health and substance use disorders are part of public health, and DHEC is committed to working with fellow state agencies, federal partners, local law enforcement, and community groups to help prevent additional drug overdose deaths.”

Synthetic opioid fentanyl is hugely responsible for the rise of overdose deaths, DHEC said.

“Despite the increase in overdose deaths in 2020, it is important that we recognize the tremendous work that is being done across sectors to reverse this heartbreaking trend,” said Sara Goldsby, Director of the S.C. Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services (DAODAS). “I cannot overstate the urgency of continuing our efforts to save lives, as it allows many to start on the path to treatment and recovery from opioid use disorder.”

A DAODAS dashboard, Just Plain Killers, showing county-level breakdowns of overdose deaths and drug-related information will be updated to reflect 2020 data.

There are resources available for anyone experiencing substance use issues. For information on how to access help, treatment, or information, contact DAODAS at 803-896-5555. Anyone experiencing substance use issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic can call a 24/7 support line at 1-844-SC-HOPES, which is operated by DAODAS and the South Carolina Department of Mental Health.

More information can be found at scdhec.gov/opioidepidemic or daodas.sc.gov/prevention