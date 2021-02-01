DHEC: SC ranks fifth in nation for proportion of COVID-19 vaccines administered

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Monday announced that South Carolina has been ranked fifth in the nation for the proportion of COVID-19 vaccines distributed.
The ranking was determined by a Becker’s Healthcare report analyzing the number of vaccine doses administered vs the number of vaccine doses received per state.
South Carolina has administered nearly 78% of the doses received, according to the report. This is an improvement from last week’s 68% utilization rate.
The report included data as of 6:00 a.m. January 31, at which point South Carolina had received 560,150 doses and distributed 439,541 doses.
Outranking South Carolina are North Dakota (90.62% utilization), West Virginia (85.12% utilization), New Mexico (83.09% utilization), and South Dakota (81.07% utilization).