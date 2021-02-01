DHEC: SC ranks fifth in nation for proportion of COVID-19 vaccines administered

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. On Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, California’s state epidemiologist Dr. Erica S. Pan recommended providers stop using lot 41L20A of the Moderna vaccine pending completion of an investigation by state officials, Moderna, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and the federal Food and Drug Administration, because some people received medical treatment for possible severe allergic reactions. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Monday announced that South Carolina has been ranked fifth in the nation for the proportion of COVID-19 vaccines distributed.

The ranking was determined by a Becker’s Healthcare report analyzing the number of vaccine doses administered vs the number of vaccine doses received per state.

South Carolina has administered nearly 78% of the doses received, according to the report. This is an improvement from last week’s 68% utilization rate.

The report included data as of 6:00 a.m. January 31, at which point South Carolina had received 560,150 doses and distributed 439,541 doses.

Outranking South Carolina are North Dakota (90.62% utilization), West Virginia (85.12% utilization), New Mexico (83.09% utilization), and South Dakota (81.07% utilization).