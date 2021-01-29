DHEC: SC teenager dies from COVID-19 related condition known as MIS-C

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – State health officials on Friday announced the first death from a COVID-19-related condition that affects teens and children.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said a 17-year-old died this week from Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) associated with COVID-19.

“It’s heartbreaking to have to report the death of such a young person. Our condolences go out to the family and to the many families that have suffered loss related to COVID-19,” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist.

This was the first death in South Carolina related to MIS-C that was reported to DHEC.

According to the state health agency, a surge in coronavirus cases across South Carolina has led to record numbers of infections, hospitalizations and deaths. “While health experts haven’t fully identified the connection between the virus and MIS-C, a surge in COVID-19 cases could lead to more MIS-C cases,” they said.

The first confirmed cases of MIS-C were reported in South Carolina on July 12th, 2020.

Symptoms of MIS-C include fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes, and feeling tired.

They say the vast majority of children with MIS-C recover.