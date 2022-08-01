COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is looking for nominations to award those who do extraordinary work to protect the state’s natural resources.

DHEC is seeking nominations for the South Carolina Environmental Awareness Award, which recognizes outstanding work in protecting, conserving, and improving the state’s natural environment.

Established by the South Carolina General Assembly, the award is in its 30th year.

“Each year, residents are encouraged to submit nominations that are reviewed by an awards committee comprised of representatives from the S.C. Forestry Commission, S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, S.C. Department of Natural Resources, and S.C. Sea Grant Consortium,” officials said.

When reviewing nominations, the committee considers several factors, including excellence in innovation, leadership, and accomplishments that influence positive changes affecting the state’s natural air, land, water, and coastal resources.

Nominations can be submitted here through August 12.