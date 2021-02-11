DHEC: Severe weather could impact federal COVID-19 vaccine shipments to South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Health officials in South Carolina say the state will receive full weekly COVID-19 vaccine allotments, but severe weather across the nation could impact vaccine shipping hubs.

In a new release on Thursday, officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said the federal government notified southeastern states of the possible vaccine shipping delays over the next few days.

“Severe weather has the potential to impact the FedEx facility in Memphis and the UPS facility in Lousiville that are vaccine shipping hubs for several southeastern states,” the agency stated.

They say most hospitals and large vaccine providers in South Carolina receive their vaccine shipments directly from the federal government, and any shipping delays are beyond DHEC’s control.

DHEC says it has been in contact with all providers who receive their vaccines directly from the federal government, and the agency will provide additional information as they receive it.

For now, South Carolina will continue to receive its full weekly allotments of vaccine, but some providers may need to reschedule some appointments due to possible federal shipping delays.

DHEC urges all providers to hold by-appointment-only vaccine clinics and not hold large-scale or walk-in clinics in order to appropriately manage their limited doses of vaccine supplies and to help limit the need for any appointments to be rescheduled.

They say by-appointment-only clinics are the best way to ensure South Carolinians receive their shots as quickly and easily as possible.