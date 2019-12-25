DHEC: Shellfish harvesting will reopen Thursday morning

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Wednesday that they “will reopen all statewide shellfish harvesting beds at sunrise on Dec. 26 EXCEPT for Wallace Creek in Beaufort County.”

This comes after beds were shutdown statewide earlier this week, following excessive rainfall.

The manager of DHEC’s Shellfish Sanitation Section, Mike Pearson, explained that they are reopening the beds (except for the “Conditional Management Area of Wallace Creek”) because they believe that “bacteria levels are once again suitable for shellfish harvesting.”

More information on shellfish harvesting can be found at www.scdhec.gov/shellfish