DHEC: Smoke from western wildfires expected to impact parts of SC

Firefighters monitor a firing operation, where crews set ground fire to stop a wildfire from spreading, while battling the Dixie Fire in Lassen National Forest, Calif., on Monday, July 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Wednesday issued an updated alert as smoke from wildfires in the western United States and parts of Canada is expected to make its way back into South Carolina.

All regions of the state could be impacted.

According to DHEC, the smoke “is expected to drift back into the state beginning Wednesday evening,” and linger until “at least Thursday night.”

The smoke “can irritate the eyes and respiratory system, as well as aggravate or exacerbate chronic heart and lung diseases.” People with respiratory issues should “limit time spent outdoors … keep windows and doors closed, … [and] if running an air conditioner, keep the fresh-air intake closed and the filter clean to prevent outdoor smoke from getting inside.”