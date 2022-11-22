COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s lead health agency will begin providing flu vaccination data as the state faces one of the most active influenza seasons in recent years.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said it has begun tracking flu vaccination numbers and will soon begin providing that information every two weeks beginning on Wednesday.

While State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said the health agency does not routinely track flu vaccine numbers, they felt it was needed due to the recent rise in numbers.

“DHEC is charged with determining when additional public health data can help individuals make the best decisions for themselves and their families,” said Dr. Bell. “Our hope is that more South Carolinians will decide to roll up their sleeves and get their flu shot.”

Numbers will be tracked using DHEC’s Statewide Immunization Online Network (SIMON). “SIMON capabilities include tracking flu vaccinations by age. No other demographical information will be available at this time,” the agency said.

DHEC will post the vaccination data every other Wednesday on the agency’s ‘Flu Watch’ page and on the agency’s social media accounts.

South Carolina has experienced over 100 times more flu cases and nearly 50 times more hospitalizations than this time last year. In their latest Flu Watch report, DHEC said there have been 23,343 lab-confirmed cases, 1,003 hospitalizations, and 11 deaths this season.

“At this time last flu season, there were only 219 lab-confirmed cases, 21 hospitalizations and 1 death,” the agency said.