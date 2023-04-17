COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will begin its annual beach monitoring program.

Each year, beginning May 1, the state health agency will routinely collect water samples from more than 120 locations along South Carolina’s beaches.

If high numbers of bacteria are found, DHEC will issue an advisory for that portion of the beach. Rainfall amounts could contribute to an advisory being issued.

Health officials said that an advisory does not necessarily mean that the beach is closed. They said wading, fishing, and shell collecting do not pose a risk.

Advisories will be lifted when results fall below the determined limit of 104CFU/100mL.

In most cases, advisory signs will be posted at the beach.