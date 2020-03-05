DHEC to hold news conference Thursday morning on coronavirus

COLUMBIA, SC (WCBD/WBTW) – The SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) will hold a news conference Thursday on the coronavirus.

Senator Marlon Kimpson says in a tweet the news conference will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control will provide an update on the Coronavirus in South Carolina tomorrow morning at 10am. Details below. You call watch on internet by going to https://t.co/YL3US4GXqp then click on the Medical Affairs Meeting link. pic.twitter.com/0pRV0L1V7I — Sen. Marlon Kimpson (@KimpsonForSC) March 4, 2020

DHEC is monitoring 13 people for coronavirus. No cases have been confirmed in the state.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have made testing kits available for DHEC’s laboratory and to be tested, patients must meet the CDC’s criteria for testing.

As of March 4, the CDC reports a total of 80 coronavirus cases and 9 deaths in the United States. Thirteen states are reporting cases, including North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, New York, Washington and California.

One precaution Lowcountry leaders are considering is social distancing which Shannon Scaff, who is the Director of Emergency Management for the City of Charleston, suggests people keep six feet of space between each other.

“That’s one of the ways to kind of, one of the simple ways to maintain your own safety is just to maintain a self distance or a safe distance rather from everyone,” says Scaff.

Officials say the City of Charleston is closely monitoring conditions around the area and state while working with DHEC to decide when necessary measures like social distancing need to be taken. Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg says the city is working hand in hand with DHEC.

“When incidents start occurring, we will have to follow it very closely and make those decisions at that time,” says Tecklenburg.

Mayor Tecklenburg says the city will only recommend social distancing and taking other measures such as canceling major events if and when a Coronavirus case is identified in the Lowcountry.