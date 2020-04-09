DHEC to move all WIC nutritional services to phone-only; program sees major increase in recipients

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – State health officials say all Women, Infant and Children (WIC) nutrition services will be offered over the phone during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, all WIC participants in the state will no longer be required to visit WIC clinics in person beginning Monday, April 13th.

The goal is to ensure access to healthy foods for all families who may be experiencing a hardship due to COVID-19-related closings, shortages and layoffs.

This means all appointments and the issuance of nutrition services will be made over the phone.

“We recognize that many South Carolinian families are facing hardships during this time,” said South Carolina State WIC Director Berry Kelly. “TEAM WIC has done an amazing job making WIC services available by phone. Thanks to their commitment and dedication, we are able to ensure that our WIC moms and babies continue to have access to nutritional foods and health services.”

To help address WIC product shortages that have occurred due to COVID-19, DHEC says WIC participants may now also choose from expanded options in several food categories.

To see what is currently available, visit www.scdhec.gov/WIC.

“We encourage South Carolina families who are experiencing loss of income related to COVID-19 to apply to our WIC program,” Berry said.

DHEC says WIC is currently providing services to 76,803 participants across the South Carolina, as of March 2020, which is an increase of 2,103 participants from the previous month.

To apply for WIC, call 1-855-472-3432 to make an appointment. If you are a WIC participant and have any questions or concerns, please contact your local WIC office.