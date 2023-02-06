COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) will offer free HIV and STD testing on Tuesday.

February 7 is National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day.

“In 2019, African Americans accounted for 66 percent of the total number of people living with HIV in South Carolina even though they make up only 27 percent of the state’s population,” Ali Mansaray, DHEC’s director for the Division of STD, HIV, and Viral Hepatitis, said.

To increase HIV awareness and testing in Black communities, DHEC is will host free HIV/STD testing will be offered across the state on February 7.

Through testing, individuals will be screened for chlamydia, gonorrhea, hepatitis C, HIV, syphilis, and trichomoniasis.

Results will be available within five to seven business days.

Lowcountry service providers for free testing are as follows:

Berkeley County

For blood draw testing, call the health department in Moncks Corner at (843) 719-4600. For rapid testing call Palmetto Community Care at (843) 747-2273.

Charleston County

For blood draw testing, call the health department at (843) 579-4500. For rapid testing call Palmetto Community Care at (843) 747-2273.

Colleton County

Blood draw appointments are available through the health department at (843) 549-1516.

Dorchester County

For blood draw testing, call the health department in Summerville at (843) 832-0041, ext 5040. For rapid testing call Palmetto Community Care at (843) 747-2273.

Georgetown County

For blood draw testing, call the health department in Georgetown at (843) 546-5593. For rapid testing call Careteam Plus at (843) 236-8227.

Williamsburg County

For blood draw testing, call the health department in Kingstree at (843) 355-6012. For rapid testing call Careteam Plus at (843) 236-8227.

Other counties can find their free testing location online through DHEC’s service locator at www.scdhec.gov/HIVLocator.