COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – More than 20 cases of Monkeypox have been reported in South Carolina according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reported the state’s first known cases of the Monkeypox infection in early July, with one case out of the Lowcountry and another in the Midlands region.

But that number has since grown to 23 known cases as of August 2nd.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell will provide an update on South Carolina’s response to the Monkeypox outbreak during a statewide media call on Wednesday afternoon.

The state health agency previously noted it was monitoring cases and vaccinating high-risk contacts with a safe FDA-approved vaccine for monkeypox.

What is monkeypox?

According to DHEC, Monkeypox is a rare but potentially serious viral illness that usually begins with flu-like symptoms and swelling of the lymph nodes which progresses to a rash on the face and body. Officials said most infections last two to four weeks.