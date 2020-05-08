DHEC turns to rural communities for free, fast COVID-19 testing sites

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Three COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Williamsburg County in just two days.

State health officials are now turning their attention to rural areas that have been impacted by the pandemic.

Officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said they are working to get pop-up testing facilities to these areas where they will offer free, rapid testing.

“The question about how do we get into rural communities? One, partner with a lot of organizations – and we have actually – through contacts and asking for information – identified 47 sites that are scheduled in the next month across the state,” said DHEC Director Dr. Rick Toomey.

Williamsburg County has been proactive during the coronavirus pandemic. They were one of the first counties to issue a county-wide stay at home order.