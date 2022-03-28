COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will hold a virtual career for one of the agency’s bureaus on March 30.

SCDHEC’s Bureau of Environmental Health Services will be offering office, field, and lab career opportunities for the following areas:

  • Onsite wastewater
  • Air, land, and water inspectors
  • Rabies prevention
  • Food protection
  • Dair and manufactured food
  • Laboratory certification
  • Medical entomology
  • Oil, chemical, and nuclear environmental response

The virtual career fair starts at 10 a.m.

Those interested can register here.