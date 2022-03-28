COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will hold a virtual career for one of the agency’s bureaus on March 30.
SCDHEC’s Bureau of Environmental Health Services will be offering office, field, and lab career opportunities for the following areas:
- Onsite wastewater
- Air, land, and water inspectors
- Rabies prevention
- Food protection
- Dair and manufactured food
- Laboratory certification
- Medical entomology
- Oil, chemical, and nuclear environmental response
The virtual career fair starts at 10 a.m.
Those interested can register here.