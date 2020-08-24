DinoLand Cafe opens in Myrtle Beach, bringing dinosaurs and dragons to life in dining experience

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A new cafe is opening Monday in Myrtle Beach, and it plans to bring dinosaurs and dragons to life around guests.

Located at 1012 South Kings Highway, a new family-style restaurant, DinoLand Cafe, promises to include a full-service restaurant with life-sized animatronic dinosaurs, fiery dragons, Ice age mammoths and lions.

We had a clear vision about opening something new and completely different on the field of Myrtle Beach, and that vision came true,” the restaurant announced on Facebook. “We promise you a unique experience and delicious food.”









The restaurant will open at 3 p.m., and on Facebook has promised to be a family adventure.