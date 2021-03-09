Director of SC’s Disaster Recovery Office named leader of newly-created Office of Resilience

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster on Tuesday announced who will lead the state’s newly-created Office of Resilience.

Approved by the South Carolina General Assembly in 2020, bill S.259 enacted the “Disaster Relief and Resilience Act” and created the S.C. Office of Resilience.

It’s tasked with developing, implementing, and maintaining the Statewide Resilience Plan with a goal of coordinating statewide resilience and disaster recovery efforts with the federal, state, local and non-governmental entities.

To lead this new initiative, Gov. McMaster tapped the director of South Carolina’s Disaster Recovery Office, Ben Duncan, as the state’s first Chief Resilience Officer.

Duncan has worked at the S.C. Disaster Recovery Office since it was created in November of 2015.

“Director Duncan’s exemplary leadership and wealth of experience at the Disaster Recovery Office will be critical in his new role as South Carolina’s first Chief Resilience Officer,” said Gov. McMaster. “Look no further than his management of existing programs that have resulted in thousands of South Carolinians finding safe and reliable housing after experiencing devastating losses at the hands of natural disasters.”

Duncan said the Office of Resilience will ensure the state is maximizing the effectiveness of all available resources to best protect the lives and property of its citizens.

“South Carolinians are a resilient people. Through disaster after disaster, we have seen our state bend but not break,” he said. “My team is ready and excited to execute the strategic goals established by the legislature and Governor McMaster, and I am grateful for this opportunity to serve the state I love and proudly call home.”

Duncan is a graduate of Benedict College with a Masters of Public Administration from the University of South Carolina. He is a resident of Richland County and is married with two children.

The position must be approved by the South Carolina Senate.