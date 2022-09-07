COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- There is just a little over a month left until the S.C. State Fair comes to town and eager attendees do not need to wait any longer to buy tickets.

Those wanting to attend can save up to 50% on admission and ride tickets for the 153rd annual event by purchasing now through Oct. 11 online or at participating Circle K locations.

This year’s state fair will include more than 90 food vendors, 60 rides in the Midway, more than 70 performances, a daily circus, and more than 17,000 exhibits showcasing South Carolina art, crafts, and agriculture.

“The South Carolina State Fair is truly a one-of-a-kind event with something fun and exciting for everyone,” says S.C. State Fair General Manager Nancy Smith. “This year’s theme, ‘To the Fair and Beyond,’ celebrates the experiences, traditions and impact that your fair creates for not only 12 days each fall, but also year-round and beyond.”

Discount admission prices are $10 per person and discount ride vouchers are $30 per person. During the fair, admission tickets will cost $15 to $20 per person and ride vouchers will cost $35 to $38 per person.

The South Carolina State Fair will be held on Oct. 12 through Oct. 23 at the Fairgrounds in Columbia.