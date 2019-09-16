Disney filming movie at Clemson University

Disney is filming the movie “Safety” on Clemson’s campus.

The movie is inspired by the life of Ray Ray McElrathbey. He adopted his younger brother while playing for the Tigers football team in 2006.

According to the website Project Casting, the movie is looking for paid extras to play college students, football players, and teachers.

Filming is set for various locations including Memorial Stadium. They also plan to film in the stadium during Saturday’s half-time against Charlotte.

There is no word yet on when the film will be released.

It will be shown on Disney’s new streaming service “Disney Plus.”