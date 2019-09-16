Disney filming new movie in Clemson; crews are looking for extras

CLEMSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Disney is filming a new moving on Clemson’s campus in the Upstate.

The movie, “Safety,” is inspired by the life of Ray Ray McElrathbey who adopted his younger brother while playing for the Tigers football team in 2006.

According to the website www.projectcasting.com, the movie is looking for paid extras to play college students, football players and teachers.

“I just thought it’d be cool to like say I was in a movie. Also, I love Disney and Clemson, so it’s kind of the best of both worlds,” said student Rylie Beasley.

Filming is set for various locations, including Memorial Stadium.

They also plan to film in the stadium during Saturday’s half-time against Charlotte.

There is no word yet on when the film will be released. It will be shown on Disney’s new streaming service ‘Disney+’