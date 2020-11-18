Disney+ sets release date for ‘Safety’ about Clemson football player

South Carolina News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

** FILE ** In this Oct. 6, 2007 file photo, former Clemson football player Ray Ray McElrathbey, left, and his brother Fahamarr are right a home on the sidelines before the start of an NCAA college football game against Virginia Tech at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. The McElrathbey brothers will be returning to South Carolina as Howard University takes on South Carolina State in Orangeburg on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2008. (AP Photo/Mary Ann Chastain, File)

CLEMSON, SC (WSPA) – A movie about Clemson University student Ray Ray McElrathbey which was partially shot on the university’s campus is set to release on December 11 on Disney+.

The streaming service announced the release date for the film “Safety” Wednesday afternoon on Twitter.

The movie is inspired by the life of McElrathbey, a Clemson student who took custody of his younger brother while playing football for the Tigers in 2006.

McElrathbey told the Associated Press that he was taking care of his brother so he wouldn’t have to go into foster care.

Filming for the movie took place throughout the Clemson campus in September of 2019.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information