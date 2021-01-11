Dispute means South Carolina school system may have to borrow $100M

BEAUFORT, S.C. (AP) — One county school district in South Carolina may have to borrow up to $100 million to pay its bills because of a dispute between the auditor and the county council.

The Beaufort County Board of Education approved the borrowing Thursday night, saying the $100 million would be a worst-case scenario and they plan to repay any money borrowed as soon as tax money starts rolling in.

Tax bills have been delayed after the Beaufort County Council sued county Auditor Jim Beckert.

Beckert refused to add a police service bill to Hilton Head Island residents and increased the amount of money given to a county program without the council’s permission.