Emergency crews searching for missing 18-year-old in the area of Sunny Shore Lane in Anderson County, June 30, 2023 (WSPA)

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Dive teams and detectives are searching for a missing teen in Anderson County.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said crews were called to Sunny Shore Lane for a missing 18-year-old.

Luiz Pontez (From: Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Officials said a group of friends was renting an Airbnb on Lake Hartwell. Deputies said the group realized Friday morning that 18-year-old Luiz Pontez had gone missing.

Sunny Shore Lane is located near a portion of Lake Hartwell just north of Anderson.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said the county’s technical rescue team is assisting in the search.

Deputies are using drones, boats, and a K9 unit to search for Pontez.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.