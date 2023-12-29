OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Dive teams are in the second day of a search for a kayaker believed to have drowned on Lake Hartwell in Oconee County.

According to Oconee County Emergency Services Director Scott Krein, crews were called to Lake Hartwell around 5 p.m. Wednesday in reference to a kayaker who overturned and never resurfaced.

Krein said crews searched into Wednesday evening, but were not able to locate them. The search resumed on Thursday with dive teams using sonar and other equipment to try to find the missing kayaker.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has also sent investigators to aid in the search.

The search is expected to continue into Thursday evening and Krein said teams will continue to search in the comings days if the kayaker isn’t found.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.