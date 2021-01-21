Divided SC Supreme Court rebukes Statehouse probe prosecutor

FILE – State Rep. Jim Harrison, second left, speaks at a House subcommittee meeting in Columbia, S.C. Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2009. A divided South Carolina Supreme Court ruled Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 that a prosecutor investigating Statehouse corruption overstepped his authority, but also upheld an 18-month prison sentence for one of the lawmakers caught up in the probe. Harrison appealed his 2018 convictions on misconduct in office and perjury charges. (AP Photo/Virginia Postic)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A divided South Carolina Supreme Court has ruled a prosecutor investigating Statehouse corruption overstepped his authority, but also upheld an 18-month prison sentence for one of the lawmakers caught up in the probe.

Rep. Jim Harrison appealed his 2018 convictions on misconduct in office and perjury charges.

The justices decided in a 3-2 ruling that Solicitor David Pascoe only had the authority state Attorney General Alan Wilson gave him even as Pascoe found evidence of wrongdoing by more lawmakers.

Wilson stepped aside because of a conflict of interest.

But the justices did uphold a perjury conviction against Harrison for lying to a grand jury and the 1-month prison sentence that went with it.