DNA testing scam targets people in the Carolinas

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – A new twist on an old Medicare fraud scam is targeting people in the Carolinas. The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs wants you to be leery of representatives or companies offering “free” DNA testing services… turns out they’re trying to get your Medicare information.

DNA tests may be commonplace now, as people explore their ancestry but in the medical world, Eric Bunch with Emergency MD says genetic testing is rarely ordered.

“Unless you’re going through an avenue of oncology or cancer where a physician is ordering this for a specific reason it’s extremely uncommon,” said Bunch.

And yet, the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs says suspect health fair groups operating out of Richland County this past month were advertising free DNA testing.

“The suspicions kind of arose and our office started digging into this and seeing some of our fellow regulators in other states including North Carolina have seen similar events being held and they had determined that it was fraudulent or suspicious,” said Carrie Grue Lybarker with the S.C. Department of Consumer Affairs.

Consumer Affairs says they claim the DNA testing is covered by Medicare all they need is your card info and social security number.

“Once they leave that swab goes into the trash and then they’ll take that information that they got from you and then they’ll use it to charge services to Medicare that weren’t rendered,” said Bunch.

George Labanick who teaches genetics at USC Upstate says no healthcare provider will cover DNA testing unless it’s ordered by a doctor and medically necessary.

“Just banking on people’s gullibility and their interest in DNA,” said Labanick.

Medicare scams of all types are rampant, so be sure to check those summery notices to see if you’ve been billed for any services you didn’t want or need.

And be extra cautious with your private information at health fairs or senior centers.