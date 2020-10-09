DNR: Alligator trapper being investigated for illegal harvesting of alligators

CHERAW, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC Department of Natural Resources (DNR) on Friday announced that a state-contracted alligator trapper is being investigated for the illegal harvesting of American Alligators.

According to DNR, Julius Raymond Loflin Jr. was previously issued permits and tags by DNR “for use in the legal removal and disposal of nuisance alligators.”

As part of an ongoing investigation, investigators found “untagged carcasses and alligator parts” in Loflin’s home.

DNR revoked Loflin’s “permit to act as a state-contracted alligator trapper” and “is in the process of reviewing evidence recovered during the search of [his] property.”

DNR officials said that while they have yet to bring charges, they anticipate multiple charges following the conclusion of the investigation.

Loflin is, however, facing other charges by the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office “stemming from the execution of the search warrant.”

He is being held at the Chesterfield County Detention Center.