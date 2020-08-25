DNR: Deer season tags available online, by phone, or in person

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reminding hunters that deer tags, which are required in order to legally hunt deer, are available online, over the phone, or in person at DNR offices.

Base tags began mailing out in late July. Those expecting base tags that have not received them can call the Licensing Office at (803) 734-3833 or visit office locations (masks required).

Hunters with licenses/permits such as annual/three-year licenses, big game permits, combination licenses, or sportsman licenses that were valid on August 15 “should have automatically received a base set of deer tags in the mail.”

Those interested in extra antlered or antlerless tags in addition to base tags can visit https://www.dnr.sc.gov/purchase.html or call 1-866-714-3611.

To print a set of temporary tags, click here.

For more information on regulations, click here.