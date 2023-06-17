DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — A Dillon County resident shot a bear Friday that had been wandering around in the Newtown community, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

The animal was later euthanized after DNR officers shot it with a tranquilizer gun, DNR Lt., Ben Byers said.

The incident unfolded Friday morning after Dillon County deputies got a call about a black bear walking around a residential neighborhood in the Newtown community, Chief Deputy Jamie Hamilton said.

Authorities have not said what prompted the resident to shoot the bear. The wounded animal climbed about 25 to 30 feet up a tree after being shot, Byers said.

It fell out of the tree after DNR officers shot it again with a tranquilizer gun. It was then euthanized because of its injuries.

Byers said an investigation is ongoing and information will be presented to the solicitor’s office to determine whether the shooting was lawful.

