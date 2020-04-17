DNR: Rules for boating

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As of 12:00 p.m. on Friday, all public boat ramps in South Carolina were allowed to reopen, per Governor McMaster’s executive order.

To ensure that boating related activities do not contribute to the spread of COVID-19, there are some caveats that come along with the reopening. The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has provided a video detailing guidelines that must be followed.

DNR says that all public ramps, landings, and parking lots are to be used for launching and retrieving boats ONLY. Fishing is not permitted at any piers or docks located at the landings. Some landings are owned privately, and will be opened at the owners’ discretion.

Social distancing should be practiced on boats. DNR says that there should be no more than two people on a boat at a time, unless they are family members from the same household.

In regards to what is allowed on the water, boats should basically remain in motion at all times. DNR says that boats must remain “underway,” which is defined as “not at anchor.” The only exception to the rule is for boaters who are actively fishing.

Boats are also prohibited from “rafting up” or “tying up” together and/or beaching on sandbars or banks.

For more information, click here.