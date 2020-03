COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – In response to Governor McMaster’s executive order, the SC Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is closing all state lakes, effective immediately.

The lakes will be closed for the duration of the order, according to DNR. Staff are in the process of putting up signs to remind the public.

The 16 lakes “offer fishing access to the public in areas where public fishing is not easily available.”

Click here for a map of the lakes.