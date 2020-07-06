Do you have unclaimed property? SC Treasurer’s Office offers free service for you to check

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – The State Treasurer’s Office said it has over $650 million in unclaimed property and officials said these funds may belong to you, or someone you know.

According to a news release from the Treasurer’s Office, citizens, businesses, schools, charities and other organizations have unclaimed property in the state and that property can come from a variety of sources, such as:

Unpaid wages

Forgotten utility deposits

Insurance policy proceeds

Stocks

Uncashed checks

Dormant bank accounts

“At a time when so many people are looking for additional resources, it’s good to remind our citizens about the Unclaimed Property Program and encourage them to check their names,” State Treasurer Curtis Loftis said.

According to the release, the state safeguards the money until the owners can be found and after that the money is returned after claims are made.

To see if you have unclaimed cash, visit the State Treasurer’s website at treasurer.sc.gov and click on the Unclaimed Property link to search your name.

According to the release, if the search comes up with your name at your current address, or if you’ve moved, a precious address, click to claim it.

The Treasurer’s Office said this is a free service for citizens to check to see if they have unclaimed property.