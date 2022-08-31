CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- August 31 is recognized as “National South Carolina Day” and celebrates the charm, history, and beauty of the Palmetto State.

And whether you have lived in South Carolina your entire life, just moved, or are visiting, there are numerous town, city, and community names that might trip you up.

Here are some of the most commonly mispronounced places in the state:

Alcolu

There is a hidden key on how to pronounce the name of this unincorporated community in Clarendon County. The name is derived from the family who established the town and is a mash-up of three different names—Alderman, Colwell, and Lula. Folks from Clarendon County swear the correct pronunciations is “al-col-loo,” but you also might hear “al-cuh-loo.”

Beaufort

Pronouncing the name of this Lowcountry town can be a little confusing for new residents and tourists alike as it is often mistakenly pronounced like a town with the same name in North Carolina. There, it’s pronounced “bow-fort”, but here you’ll want to pronounce it like “byou” so that it rhymes with “you.”

Blenheim

You’ll want to make the “h” silent when you pronounce the name of this Marlboro County known for its namesake ginger ale. The end of the word should not rhyme “time,” so the correct pronunciation is “blen-um.”

Bonneau

While it’s technically acceptable to pronounce this Berkeley County town like the popular name of the U2 lead singer (bahn-oh), you may get some funny looks from locals who insist it should be pronounced like “bun-oh.”

Cayce

The name of this city right outside of Columbia is not too difficult to pronounce. Simply say the first syllable like “kay” as in the body of water and the second syllable like “see.”

Chapin

Similar to Cayce, you’ll want to pronounce the first syllable of this small lake town as “chay.”

Chappells

Keep the emphasis on the first syllable of this dual-county community and pronounce it like the plural of the place of worship “chapel.”

Cheraw

These is technically a correct way to say the name of this Chesterfield County town. An official town resolution says it should be said as “chuh-RAW,” but you’ll likely hear a lot of people say “shuh-RAW” instead.

Clinton

This one seems like a no-brainer, right? Well, locals say the quickest way to reveal yourself as an outsider in this Upstate city is to pronounce the “T” syllable. All the syllables should be soft and sound like “clin-nin”

Eutawville

This one may seem daunting at first, but it’s actually pretty simple. Just pronounce the first half of the Orangeburg County town like the state “Utah.”

Galivant’s Ferry

Nationally known for its biennial festival, the first syllable in “Galivant’s” is pronounced the same as “gala” and the second rhymes with “since,” so together it is “gala-vince.”

Kinards

This community between Newberry and Laurens counties shares the pronunciation of its first syllable with the greeting “hi.” For the second half of the name, keep candy on the brain and pronounce it like “nerds.” So the correct way to say it would be “KYE-nurdz”

Lancaster

Located near the border with North Carolina, this city name is often said wrong and does not share a pronunciation with the city in Pennsylvania. South Carolinians use a long “a” sound and place emphasis on the first syllable, so it is said like “lank-uh-stur.”

Lobeco

For the name of this Beaufort County community, you’ll want to pronounce the middle syllable like the insect “bee.”

Lugoff

This Midlands community which has been the epicenter of a months-long earthquake swarm pronounces the first half of its name the French word for bathroom “loo.”

Okatie

The name of this community just outside Hilton Head seems easy on first glance, but it’s actually slightly more complicated. The name should be said with three syllables “oh-kuh-tee” instead of two like “oh-katie.”

Pacolet

While it is common to hear the name of this Spartanburg County town said with three syllables, locals insist the “uh” syllable should be barely pronounced so it sounds like “PAK-let.”

Pinopolis

The first syllable of this Berkeley County community shares a pronunciation with the dessert “pie,” not like the “pin” you knock over in bowling.

Sumter

Don’t forget the “p” when pronouncing the name of this city east of Columbia! It should be said “sump-ter.”

Yemassee

This one is tricky because there are two accepted pronunciations of this Lowcountry town–“yam-uh-see” and “yem-uh-see,” but you’ll most often hear it pronounced the second way.