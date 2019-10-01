Do you qualify?: Lottery tax rebate checks are on the way

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA)- Earlier this year South Carolina lawmakers approved money in the budget to pay for a $50 rebate check for state taxpayers. And the South Carolina Department of Revenue has confirmed the agency has already begun working on sending those checks out.

In October of 2018, a South Carolina resident hit big. An unnamed winner secured hundreds of millions of dollars in a Mega Millions jackpot. It was a win South Carolina lawmakers, including Governor Henry McMaster, say was also a win for the state.

“Earlier this year lawmakers determined that eligible taxpayers would get a $50 rebate check from the money generated by the 2018 mega millions winner,” explained Bonnie Swingle with SCDOR.

It’s money SCDOR is now in the process of distributing. But there are some stipulations.

You must have filed your 2018 taxes before October 15, 2019. If you filed a joint income tax return you will only get one check. And you must have at least a $50 tax liability to receive the check.

Swingle detailed what tax liability is and how taxpayers can determine if they qualify.

“As long as you paid at least $50 from your paychecks last year you most likely qualify for this rebate.”

The Department of Revenue anticipates that 1.2 million checks will be mailed out by December 2, 2019.

Also, if you have not updated your mailing address make sure to do so by October 15,2019 to make sure you receive your check.