Doctors in South Carolina are seeing an uptick in injuries among kids

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A new task at hand for doctors as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to forge a path into everyday life. They’re now seeing more kids coming in with broken bones and other injuries. They told us the pandemic could be to blame.

Spending more time outside. That’s what’s a lot of Upstate families have been doing.

“We’ve been scootering and taking walks in the stroller and playing with a lot of sidewalk chalk and bubbles,” said Local Mother, Amanda Heaberlin.

“They’re tired of sitting in the house so I get them outside, I let them run around,” said Local Mom, Cierra Barksdale.

But as more kids skateboard down sidewalks and pedal through parks, the number of them getting hurt is going up.

“Overall the rate of injuries is the same from where we’ll be in the summer months but we’re just seeing it more frequently this time of year, most likely because of the COVID-19,” said Dr. David Brancati with EmergencyMD.

“With the kids out of school, a lot of them are much more active than they would be this time of year when they’re in school. So we’re seeing a lot of typical things we see in the summer. Trampoline injuries is a big one, we’re also seeing a lot of bicycle injuries,” Dr. Brancati told 7 News.

This all comes as no surprise to Peggy Trent. She’s a mom of eight and grandma of 13. She told us she has seen her fair share of scrapes and bruises.

“The online school doesn’t take that long so once they’re done, what are you going to do? Sit in the house all day,” said Local Grandma, Peggy Trent.

According to research, some of the most common injuries that land kids in the hospital during the summer months are falls from playgrounds, bike injuries and burns.