HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Attorneys representing the estate for Gloria Satterfield have dismissed Bank of America from its lawsuits involving Alex Murdaugh.

An amended lawsuit filed in December claimed Bank of America aided and abetted disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh launder millions of dollars in stolen funds.

The lawsuit was filed by lawyers for the estate of Murdaugh’s former housekeeper Gloria Satterfield, who died following what was described as a trip-and-fall accident at the Murdaugh’s home in 2018.

Documents provided by attorneys for Satterfield’s estate appeared to show a fake bank account was set up by Murdaugh under the name of ‘Forge.’ Murdaugh allegedly used that as a shell account to divert funds siphoned from various victims, including the Satterfield family.

The lawsuit claimed Bank of America “acted as Alex Murdaugh’s BANK OF FRAUD. Specifically, BOA aided and abetted Murdaugh’s financial crimes and money laundering.”

The lawsuit was likely settled for a financial amount that was not disclosed on Thursday. Ronnie Richter, an attorney representing the Satterfield estate, told News 2 this week that have recovered more than $7 million on behalf of the estate.

Documents show the dismissal is with prejudice — meaning it would be dismissed permanently.

When asked for comment regarding the case dismissal, Richter told News 2 “no comment.”

The dismissal was approved in Hampton County Court on Tuesday.