DOCUMENTS: Alex Murdaugh waives extradition hearing, will return to South Carolina voluntarily

ORANGE COUNTY, FL (WCBD) – Alex Murdaugh has waived an extradition hearing in Florida and will head back to South Carolina to face charges connected to the misallocation of settlement funds in the Gloria Satterfield wrongful death settlement case.

Murdaugh was arrested by agents with the State Law Enforcement Division and Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Thursday for two felony counts of obtaining property by false pretenses at the time of his release from a drug rehabilitation facility in Orlando, Florida.

By waiving the hearing, Murdaugh voluntarily agreed to return to South Carolina to face the charges.

The charges stem from SLED’s investigation into misappropriated settlement funds in the death of Gloria Satterfield who allegedly died in a slip and fall accident on the Murdaugh’s property in 2018.

