COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — This week, the Department of Justice announced that it has wrapped up it’s investigation into whether the State of South Carolina subjects adults with mental illness to unnecessary institutionalization and serious risk of institutionalization in adult care homes.

The Justice Department said this may be a violation of Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

According to their report, the DOJ determined that there is reasonable cause to believe South Carolina violated the ADA by failing to provide sufficient community-based services to prevent unnecessary institutionalization of adults with mental illness.

DOJ officials allege the state subsidizes their stay in assisted living facilities where people have little contact with people without disabilities, often leaving the homes only for medical appointments and group visits to grocery and convenience stores. Critical services that would allow adults with mental illness to live instead in their own homes and communities are not sufficiently available across the state.

Advocates like Mandy Halloran, the director of public health & disability integration with AbleSC, said the state needs to do more to address these issues.

“We need to listen to folks living with mental illness with disabilities about what is best for our community,” said Halloran. “If we started doing that, they’d be living full independent lives.”

The department’s investigation found South Carolina lacked needed community-based mental health services such as assertive community treatment, supported employment, permanent supportive housing, intensive case management, and peer support. They said these services were provided in certain parts of the state but are not sufficiently available to afford opportunities to avoid or move out of adult care homes and live in the community.

The DOJ said due to this, thousands of adults with mental illness are segregated in adult care homes for years.

In a statement sent Friday, the state Department of Mental Health (DMH) said, “SCDMH leadership is surprised by the report’s findings, due to the agency’s significant efforts and successes in diligently addressing these exact issues.”

DMH officials said this March, they and Disability Rights South Carolina (formerly SC Protection and Advocacy for People with Disabilities, Inc.) formally ended a settlement reached in March 2019, resolving a 2017 Olmstead complaint. The agreement called for, among other improvements, annual increases in SCDMH community supported housing and the creation of new SCDMH programs to streamline hospital discharge.

State mental officials say they have implemented and expanded these enhancements since 2019, and they continue to grow.

In addition to maintaining its existing housing and supportive employment programs, in the past several years SCDMH has:

Expanded community housing programs statewide.

Streamlined the hospital discharge process, including implementing programs to assist hospital patients in achieving timely discharges to appropriate community settings.

Developed a strategic Olmstead plan to help the SCDMH continuously assess South Carolina’s need for community mental health services, seek additional state appropriations, and develop timely and appropriate hospital discharge processes.

DOJ officials said the investigation involved extensive review and analysis of documents, interviews with staff and people living in adult care homes, state employees, and visits to adult care homes statewide.

You can read the DOJ’s full report by clicking or tapping here.