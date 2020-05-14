Dollar General Literacy Foundation awards $161,000 to SC schools, nonprofits and literacy organizations

Dollar General Corp. signage is displayed outside of a store in Princeton, Illinois, U.S., on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2013. Dollar General Corp. is scheduled to release earnings figures on Sept. 4. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced more than $160,000 in award funding for South Carolina schools, non-profits and literacy organizations on Thursday.

Leaders say the grants are part of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation’s largest one-day grant announcement, which supports summer, family and adult literacy programs.

$50,000 has been awarded to organizations in the tri-county including Charleston County First Steps, Charleston County School District, Charleston Promise, Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach Services, Inc., and the Trident Literacy Association.

“During these extraordinary times, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation remains steadfast in its commitment to support communities’ literacy and educational advancements through funds that will impact thousands of students across the country,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO and Dollar General Literacy Foundation board member.

Grant recipients plan to use awarded funds to promote literacy and learning across a variety of programs including promoting childhood summer reading, helping adults learn to read and prepare for the high school equivalency exam and helping individuals to learn English.

Leaders say the grants awarded to South Carolina organizations are expected to positively impact the lives of more than 7,500 residents.

“We are proud to support the meaningful and impactful work that each of today’s recipients conduct and support their ongoing efforts to help individuals improve their lives through literacy and education,” said Vasos.