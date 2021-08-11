Dominion Energy: Call before digging to prevent disruption of underground utility lines

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Dominion Energy on Wednesday celebrated ‘Call Before You Dig Day’ (8/11), a day dedicated to reminding residents to call 811 before digging in order to avoid hitting underground utility lines.

According to Dominion Energy, “striking an underground utility line, such as an electric or natural gas line, is a serious safety issue.” A damaged line can cause service outages as well as traffic disruptions as repairs are completed.

811 is a free service that will mark out the locations of underground utility lines.

A few business days before starting the project, residents should call 811 and provide the following information:

The address of the planned dig

The exact area on the property where the digging will take place

The type of project

Within a few days, the lines will be marked with paint or flags.

Calling before digging is required by law for both professionals and DIY-ers.

Requests to 811 can also be made online at this link.