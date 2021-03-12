Dominion Energy celebrates National Solar Appreciation Day

CAYCE, S.C. (WCBD) – Dominion Energy on Friday celebrated National Solar Appreciation Day and the progress being made in the solar energy sector.

Statewide, Dominion Energy’s system has over 1,000 megawatts of solar capacity.

According to Dominion, “the company’s total solar generation, both in operation and development, will provide approximately 20% of customers’ electricity at peak usage.” When usage is lower, “solar will provide close to 40% of customers’ power.”

Danny Kassis, general manager of strategic partnerships and renewables for Dominion Energy South Carolina, said that “renewables, specifically solar, are important as we continue working toward achieving net zero emissions by 2050.”

As such, the company is working to add more solar projects to their portfolio, “making it an integral part of our clean energy future.”

