CAYCE, S.C. (WCBD) – With April designated as National Safe Digging Month, Dominion Energy is reminding residents to have utility lines marked to protect the public and avoid damages.

Dominion Energy says to contact SC811 to request marking of underground electric and natural gas lines at least three business days ahead of any excavation project, no matter the size.

Such projects include installations of septic tanks, swimming pools, fences, water wells, sprinkler systems, mailbox posts, or tree planting.

The utility says that having lines marked can prevent injuries, traffic delays, and outages.

“Over the past two years, we’ve seen a 25% decrease in excavator damage to our natural gas lines, and we need to continue the trend,” said Greg McGlohorn, General Manager of Gas Operations. “Contacting 811 is free and simple to use – not only is it the law, it’s the best way to ensure we’re protecting all of our underground electric and gas utility lines so that we keep our employees, customers and communities we serve safe.”

State law requires all contractors and property owners to contact 811 before any digging activity.

SC811 can be contacted by simply dialing 811, or visiting SC811.com to submit a single address ticket.

After submitting a request, utility companies will send out professional locators to mark utility lines with flags or paint, free of charge.