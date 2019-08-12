Dominion Energy customers are refunded a fraction of what they paid

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The push continues to refund ratepayers for the nuclear project fiasco.

July marked two years since Santee Cooper and SCE&G’s parent company, SCANA, abandoned the project just north of Columbia. Dominion Energy took control of the company back in December and is now working to repay customers for the nuclear power plant that was never completed.

The problem? Ratepayers are getting a fraction of what they paid towards the project. Some customers are getting refunds as big as $100 while others are racking up a few cents.

Dominion customers have paid more than 2 billion dollars for the nuclear project that never generated power. When the project ended due to budget overruns and construction delays, ratepayers sued the company complaining that they were still being charged $27 a month.

That settlement included up to $200 million dollars in cash refunds and Attorneys received $54 million of that in fees. A Judge decided more than 1 million customers would split the remaining $146 million. Roughly $60 million in checks were sent to ratepayers this August.

Another round of checks worth $85 million are still expected to be sent out once property owned by SCE&G is sold.

Dominion customers are still paying around five dollars a month for the project but that’s about 22 dollars less every month than what you paid two years ago.

Customers who want more information should contact that administrator at (877)-432-3808 or email info@scegratepayersettlement.com. A website was set also up for customers’ questions, click or tap here to access it.